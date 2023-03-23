They're shunned, they're told they've been possessed by the devil and they simply don't get any help.
For a girl in a Third World country who has begun having her period, this most natural part of life becomes a terrible burden.
It is these basic facts of life for so many that drives Albury's Days for Girls branch with their fundraising efforts.
The charity will do so with a walk open to the whole community on Sunday.
The walk will begin at the Wonga Wetlands Nature Reserve on the Riverina Highway at 9.30am, with registration from 9am for $25. Children under 12 will be able to walk for free.
Spokeswoman Melissa Muntz said the Albury group had made more than 700 sanitary kits to send overseas since 2019, to countries including Kenya, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Cambodia and Thailand.
Every kit has eight liners, two shields, two pairs of underwear, a washcloth, soap and a waterproof transport bag for soiled liners.
"The more funds we raise the more we are able to buy fabric to keep making the kits," Mrs Muntz said.
"The kits that get sent over to the girls can last up to 5 years, but they cost around $15."
Mrs Muntz said the kits needed to be long-lasting because "it's something that's always going to be needed".
"These young girls get told by their parents that they've got a disease every month, or they've got the devil in them," she said.
"Most of the time we don't even think about these items that developing countries struggle with," she said. "We are very lucky in Australia.
"We hope to raise a couple of thousand dollars to help with purchasing, but we also have a lay-by at Spotlight and people can also donate money to that."
The ticket price includes a barbecue lunch, tickets can be bought here.
