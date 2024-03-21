Meet the new 'Wizard of Oz' - and he also has a magic spell or two

Lavington's adopted 'Wizard of Oz' will look to bamboozle grand final newcomers Corowa in the Albury-Wodonga Provincial grand final on Saturday.
Pakistan product Nizam Uddin claim the bowling award at the association's presentation on Wednesday night, five months after baffling his own team-mates at training.
"When he first bowled, somebody called him 'The Wizard' so it's either that or 'Wiz'," captain Chris Galvin offered.
"He has everything, the slider, drifter, swing, a faster ball."
Originally a left-arm seam bowler back home, Uddin switched to off-spin.
It's certainly worked after racking up 46 wickets at 9.72 during the home and away season.
He mesmerised Wodonga Raiders in the first final with 2-9 from 10 overs, including six maidens, but Belvoir's more aggressive approach in the preliminary final (0-27 from six overs) could be a tactic Corowa uses.
"I have some variation in my bowling and have been working on that in the last couple of years," he said.
'I have developed a carrom ball as well, which gives me the advantage bowling to left-handers, so I have six types of different deliveries."
The prospect of Uddin bowling to former Australian player Dan Christian could be the highlight of the match, but playing with and against international players won't be a concern as he shared a dressing room with Imad Wasim, who was man of the match in Islamabad United's win in the Pakistan Super League earlier this week, and also played alongside Big Bash quick Haris Rauf.
Uddin has 48 wickets for the season and is on target to pass 50 in the decider, a tremendous achievement given players can bowl only 10 overs per game.
"I love the environment at the club, 'Lavi' has been outstanding to me," he praised.
"Heaps of thanks must go to them for giving me the opportunity to show my skills."
Lavington will start favourites as the defending premiers.
The 50-over match starts at Lavington Sportsground from 11.30am.
