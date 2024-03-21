This is definitely what you want to see in a final practice match

Ovens and Murray Football League club Corowa-Rutherglen will roll out the big guns in its final practice match on Saturday.
The Roos held their camp last weekend where around 50 players converged.
It was the first time that group had been together after signing a host of Melbourne and Geelong-based players, a number of whom are local products.
Sam Banfield, who hasn't played in two years after a stint in the banking industry in Sydney, is unavailable for the home game against Tallangatta and District League outfit Mitta United, while a driving force behind the club's resurgence in Jason Marks will also be away.
The match is scheduled to start at 11.30am.
"Sam and Nathan Dunstan, Darcy Hope and Connor Leslie will all be there," coach Steve Owen revealed at the O and M season launch in Albury on Wednesday night.
"It's our last opportunity to give the players some match simulation and to gel, they have been training hard, but nothing compares with playing a match."
The Roos were forced to go on the league's largest recruiting spree after they were unable to field a senior team last year.
Sam Dunstan arrives with a big reputation for kicking goals at regional level, while Hope played for Karingal in the Mornington Peninsula League.
The team's ability to gel quickly will play an important role in how the club returns to competition after 19 months out.
The Roos will host grand finalists Albury on Easter Saturday.
Meanwhile last season's preliminary finalists Wangaratta will also round out its practice matches with a game against Goulburn Valley outfit Euroa.
The Pies start their campaign at home against Wangaratta Rovers on Good Friday, from 6pm.
