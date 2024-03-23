At some clubs it might be 'no dough, no show', but not at the Panthers

The club which refuses to pay players racked up a second successive Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial title on Saturday.
Lavington was playing its seventh grand final in the past 11 years and posted a resounding 101-run over first timers Corowa.
Border cricket certainly doesn't compare with the money on offer in the region's football leagues, but it's well known some of the star players at other clubs are on significant contracts.
"Not one person (is paid) and that's a massive driver from our committee, from the first player picked in A grade to the last in C grade," former club president Sam O'Connor revealed.
"Everybody pays their subs, we had Daryl Tuffey come to us a few years ago and he had played Test cricket, but he still paid the same amount as every single one of us.
"We're extremely proud of it, we can all stand up and when we are challenged, like we were against (Wodonga) Raiders and Belvoir last week, no one is her for the pay cheque."
Opening bowler Ryan Brown, for example, could earn sound money for his cricket, but he's now joined O'Connor and Sam Harris as five-time premiership players.
And while some clubs consistently recruit overseas players, although it must be said a number have contributed to the association's outstanding reputation during the modern era, Lavington has generally steered away from the policy.
However, Pakistan duo Shayan Shayan and Nizam Uddin did play against Corowa.
"When Luke Docherty came down from Griffith at the start of last season, Shayan was also moving from Griffith and he had played against 'Doc', so wanted to join the same team as him, and then Nizam knew Shayan back home and he was moving to Australia," O'Connor explained.
"We definitely might have to do that one day (sign an overseas player), but one of our big mantras is to provide from within.
"There's no point our guys in the lower grades practicing really hard to improve and then we bring in an overseas player and a lot of the time, to be honest, you don't know exactly what you are getting.
"It's about blooding your juniors, but not just giving them a token game.
"Hunter Hall was a lower order bat, but we had an opportunity at the top of the order and we could have given it to Sam Harris or myself, who've batted in the top order, but you want to give it to someone who's champing at the bit to improve."
Shayan, who missed last year's premiership with a groin injury and then flying home to complete Ramadan, loves the club.
"Nizam and I are fasting at the moment, but it means a lot to us, everyone is very helpful and it's been an amazing year with these guys," he outlined.
