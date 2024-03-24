Stalls, entertainment and music, Yackandandah brings in the big crowds

Having a great time with music and positive vibes was the takeaway from this year's Yackandandah Folk Festival.
The sold-out annual musical spectacular attracted a crowd of about 2000 people.
Border, interstate and international musical acts turned the tiny North East town into a giant party on Saturday night, with "plenty of sore heads this morning".
The main street was closed for the town's big markets, which attracted stallholders from a wide area offering creative, hand-made and unique products.
Artistic director Chris Smith said the town was "buzzing".
"The festival always brings a crowd, but the town attracts visitors all year too," he said.
"Everyone is having a great time, it's very chilled out."
Mr Smith said people of all ages had flocked to the town.
"It's gone really well," he said.
"I haven't had any negative feedback. All the comments we're getting from all the committees have been very, very positive. People are having a great time."
Mr Smith said people had travelled all over the place to see "the cross the board selection" of music.
Acts included Dallas Frasca, Windborne (US), Enda Kenny, Stonetrain, Lady Valiant, Pete Denahy, All Strings Attached, Gypsy Rumble, Mullens, Jazy Jade, Barry Skipsy, Chloe Jade, The Royal Belgian Conspiracy, The Royal High Jinx, Lorraine Nash (Ireland), This Way North and Gangar (Norway).
