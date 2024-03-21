Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, March 23-24

A play that wades into the difficult terrain of anticipatory grief will delight Border audiences when it is told with humour and heart. HotHouse Theatre presented the world premiere of The Plan (and Other Plans) to a full house at the Butter Factory Theatre on Tuesday, March 19. Written and performed by comedy duo Bridie Connell and Grace Rouvray, known for their work on Tonightly with Tom Ballard and Netflix' 600 Bottles of Wine, respectively, The Plan (and Other Plans) delves into the complexities of family dynamics, loss and the journey of growing up - twice. Joining Rouvray and Connell on stage are Albury creative Kerryn Beatty, Damian Callinan (SkitHouse, The Merger and The Newsreader) and PJ Williams (Tricky Business, Beautiful and Jindabyne). It runs Thursday, March 21, at 11am and 7.30pm, Friday, March 22, at 7.30pm and Saturday, March 23, at 3pm and 7.30pm. For tickets visit HotHouse Theatre at hothousetheatre.com.au.
The 25th Yackandandah Folk Festival runs across seven venues this weekend. Sold-out before the event for the fifth year in a row, the festival is popular with musicians and patrons alike. Acts include Dallas Frasca, Windborne (US), Enda Kenny, Stonetrain, Lady Valiant, Pete Denahy, All Strings Attached, Gypsy Rumble, Mullens, Jazy Jade, Barry Skipsy, Chloe Jade, The Royal Belgian Conspiracy, The Royal High Jinx, Lorraine Nash (Ireland), This Way North and Gangar (Norway) among many others.
The ninth annual High Country Hop returns to Beechworth in March with a new batch of guest craft brewers and entertainers on board. A celebration to mark the end of the hop harvest, The High Country Hop brings together a diverse range of brewers to showcase their beers alongside live music, food and entertainment. Guest brewers Deeds Brewing, Good Land Brewing Co and Moffat Beach Brewing Co will join Victorian High Country breweries such as Billson's, Mitta Mitta Brewing Co, Bright Brewery, King River Brewing, Crank Handle Brewery, Mountain Monk Brewers and festival hosts Bridge Road Brewers. The festival announces the release of two beers made using fresh hop cones that were picked and added to the brew the same day from Hop Products Australia's Rostrevor Gardens in Ovens.
Robyn and Robert Phelps have turned their West Albury garden into an oasis for native plants during the past two decades. Over time and hundreds of plantings, the couple has attracted rarer bird species such as gang-gang cockatoos and double-barred finches. Now the public will have a chance to learn about the Phelps's success and failures and tips for managing clay soil on a sloping block at an open garden. Visitors on Saturday, March 23, can choose to visit at 9am, 10am, 11am or noon. The address of the West Albury garden will be sent to ticket-holders on registration. Tickets are $5, with RSVP by 5pm on Thursday, March 21: events.humanitix.com/wildlife-garden This event is hosted by Gardens 4 Wildlife Albury-Wodonga, a Wodonga Urban Landcare Network program, with support from Albury Council.
Help to end period poverty, share the dignity and care for girls globally. Gather your friends and family to help the Albury Days for Girls team, and be a part of raising funds and awareness to help end period poverty. Meet opposite Albury Swim Centre. Walk for the Girls Albury event tickets are available via TryBooking: trybooking.com/CPJXI
Border Harmony Day and Holi Celebration 2024, Willow Park, Wodonga, Sunday, March 23, 4pm to 7pm
Hosted by Albury-Wodonga Ethnic Communities Council, enjoy cultural music and performances and African drumming. Cheer on the Victorian Police and Multicultural Teams in a soccer match and top the night off with some amazing colour and music to celebrate Holi. Free entry.
With a full rock band comprised of Australia's finest touring musicians, Shake It Off will take you on an ever changing and unique journey as they pump out smash hit after smash hit across each of the eras. Witness the rare talent of Mia Isoardi as Taylor Swift and her exceptional live band as they deliver a quality performance. As with all things Tay Tay, tickets are limited! All ages welcome.
Welcome to the wonderful musical illusion that is BABBA. This show is an electrifying experience that transports audiences back to the glory days of ABBA. It boasts stunning costumes, captivating choreography and pitch-perfect renditions of the band's greatest hits. 2024 sees these talented and passionate performers celebrate their 30th anniversary, bringing the infectious energy of ABBA to life on stage.
A Study in Nature reflects Alison Percy's continued exploration into the High Country landscape and passion for colour and line. Rather than painting "en plein air" (in the open air), Percy created these works in the studio and back yard, using sketches and note-taking from her time in the landscape. Percy showed her fascination with the contradictory aspects from her observations within different environments such as the sense of harmony created by chaotic entanglements of shrubs, grasses and wildflowers.
Restock your pantry and gather seasonal produce at the farmers' market. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, smallgoods and smoked meats.
