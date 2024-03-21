Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, March 23-24

A play that wades into the difficult terrain of anticipatory grief will delight Border audiences when it is told with humour and heart. HotHouse Theatre presented the world premiere of The Plan (and Other Plans) to a full house at the Butter Factory Theatre on Tuesday, March 19. Written and performed by comedy duo Bridie Connell and Grace Rouvray, known for their work on Tonightly with Tom Ballard and Netflix' 600 Bottles of Wine, respectively, The Plan (and Other Plans) delves into the complexities of family dynamics, loss and the journey of growing up - twice. Joining Rouvray and Connell on stage are Albury creative Kerryn Beatty, Damian Callinan (SkitHouse, The Merger and The Newsreader) and PJ Williams (Tricky Business, Beautiful and Jindabyne). It runs Thursday, March 21, at 11am and 7.30pm, Friday, March 22, at 7.30pm and Saturday, March 23, at 3pm and 7.30pm. For tickets visit HotHouse Theatre at hothousetheatre.com.au.

