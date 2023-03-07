TEN years ago Kerryn Beatty had an arduous awakening when she ended up in the fight of her life.
An Albury mum to young children and then aged only 42, Beatty matter-of-factly said "your heart works until it doesn't".
"I was always fit and fast but I didn't have stamina," she said.
"Because of a congenital defect my heart had been failing since the day I was born.
"We say we're tired but we keep pushing through."
Growing up at Yackandandah, Beatty tapped into her experience of ill health in regional Australia to write a new play, HER.
The HotHouse Theatre commission opened its 2023 season "Awakenings" to a full house at the Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga on Tuesday night.
Beatty said the story would be relatable to many; the societal routines and expectations of women in regional Australia would resonate.
Without any judgement, she hoped it would spark conversations.
"Conversations and plays like this are the way to change," Beatty said.
Border musician Helena Kernaghan composed original music for the play while Karla Conway was the director.
The Celsius program kick-started HER by supporting locally-made work.
Conway said Beatty was articulate and brave to wrestle with the reality of motherhood in her work.
"The theatre gives everybody a level playing field in which to start a conversation," she said.
"Hopefully it sparks healthy conversations and debate.
"It will really resonate with women and mothers but overcoming challenges is universal; I do think there is something in it for all people."
Conway said Beatty was a gifted singer and songwriter and that translated to her writing style.
"Her sensitivity as a lyricist feeds through the rhythm of the writing; it's quite poetic," Conway said.
"HER is a very exciting work with a specialised regional Australia voice.
"HotHouse is really committed to bringing regional shows to the national stage."
Currency Press has published HER, which was available together with the script.
