Life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans

A COVID project that flourished under lockdown is finally coming to fruition on the Border this week.
HotHouse Theatre will present the world premiere of The Plan (and Other Plans) at the Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga on Tuesday, March 19.
Written and performed by comedy duo Bridie Connell and Grace Rouvray, known for their work on Tonightly with Tom Ballard and Netflix' 600 Bottles of Wine, respectively, The Plan (and Other Plans) delves into the complexities of family dynamics, loss and the journey of growing up - twice.
Living in her native New Zealand during the global pandemic, Connell, collaborated with Border-based Rouvray to develop the work amid the challenges of border closures and lockdowns.
Connell said the story had evolved somewhat from their original idea.
"We wanted to write a piece about growing up or growing down, which is still at the core of the play," she said.
"But personal events led us close up with grief; (working that in) happened quite organically."
Connell said The Plan (and Other Plans) would resonate strongly with a regional audience.
She said it delved into what it meant to move away from home and temporarily return to that place where many of us still felt tethered.
"It would also resonate with anyone who has siblings; how they can be your best friend or your worst enemy," Connell said.
Joining Rouvray and Connell on stage would be Albury creative Kerryn Beatty, Damian Callinan (SkitHouse, The Merger and The Newsreader) and PJ Williams (Tricky Business, Beautiful and Jindabyne). Playwright-performer Connell (Whose Line Is It Anyway) was a former National Improvisation champion, Williams, a co-founder of ImproACT in Canberra and Callinan a comedy legend. The show also features Border creatives Sophie Woodward (set design) and Andrée Cozens (composer).
HotHouse Theatre artistic director and director of this play, Karla Conway, said family conflict simmered underneath a comedic facade throughout the play.
"It's a play about grief," she said.
"We often use humour to avoid difficult conversations.
"This play is a microcosm of a difficult conversation they need to have about a truth they need to face.
"Humour is a very Australian way of getting through tough times.
"The play starts as a comedy and it travels as a comedy but it bleeds out from a comedy to a truth that needs to be addressed.
"It doesn't matter if you've experienced the loss of a parent, everybody understands the nature of change and facing change."
Connell said she was absolutely thrilled with the play.
"I was very happy with it on the page and I'm very happy with it on the stage; it's very exciting!" she said.
"I'm really proud of the script and I really believe in the story and characters that have been brought to life through Karla's direction and the extraordinary set design and lighting."
Australian musician Paul Kelly's work is woven throughout the play so the cast was thrilled to get a message from Kelly himself on opening night eve.
HotHouse Theatre recently launched a fundraising campaign, Stage Your Support - Your Donation Doubled; where every dollar donated before May 31, 2024, was matched by Creative Australia through their Plus1 Program.
This campaign invites supporters to contribute towards their fundraising goal of $18,000 to support the creation of new theatre works.
The Plan (and Other Plans) opens on Tuesday, March 19, at 7.30pm, Wednesday, March 20, at 6.30pm, Thursday, March 21, at 11am and 7.30pm, Friday, March 22, at 7.30pm and Saturday, March 23, at 3pm and 7.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.