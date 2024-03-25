GALLERY: Cricket climax, Roos recruits, see all the photos here

The Border Mail's James Wiltshire was out all weekend capturing the action from the cricket and water polo grand finals to the practice match between Corowa-Rutherglen and Mitta, along with Hotspurs versus Twin City in the soccer.
Lavington Panthers claimed successive premierships for the first time in 21 years with a 101-run thrashing of newcomers Corowa in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial on Saturday.
Lavington speedster Luke Docherty won the man of the match after a sizzling opening spell where he claimed 3-14.
Corowa-Rutherglen rolled out some of their recruits as they played a practice match against Mitta United at John Foord Oval.
The Sharks were able to defeat the Albury Tigers in a close fought battle at the Albury Swim Centre.
