The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Photos

GALLERY: Cricket climax, Roos recruits, see all the photos here

James Wiltshire
By James Wiltshire
Updated March 25 2024 - 12:44pm, first published 12:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Action from across the border. Picture by James Wiltshire
Action from across the border. Picture by James Wiltshire

The Border Mail's James Wiltshire was out all weekend capturing the action from the cricket and water polo grand finals to the practice match between Corowa-Rutherglen and Mitta, along with Hotspurs versus Twin City in the soccer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Wiltshire

James Wiltshire

Photographer

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.