The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

More than 200 games of AFL experience joins the Ovens and Murray

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
March 25 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Naish ahead of Wangaratta's first practice match against Mansfield on March 2. Picture by James Wiltshire
Pat Naish ahead of Wangaratta's first practice match against Mansfield on March 2. Picture by James Wiltshire

Five players with AFL experience and more than a dozen with state level games have entered the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.