More than 200 games of AFL experience joins the Ovens and Murray

Five players with AFL experience and more than a dozen with state level games have entered the Ovens and Murray Football League.
And that's why there's an added buzz around the league.
Of course, there's always excitement for any new season, whether it be Ovens and Murray or Upper Murray, but the flood of name players has heightened expectation.
Yarrawonga's Dan Howe leads the way at the elite level after a 107-game career at Hawthorn and North Melbourne, while Wangaratta Rovers' Lochie O'Brien (Carlton) racked up 66.
And both are coming straight from an AFL list so, at 28 and 24 respectively, they should be at the peak of their powers.
Wodonga Raiders' Sam Darley (20 games at GWS-Western Bulldogs) and Pat Naish (20 games at Richmond-West Coast) are also new to the competition, while Frazer Dale (two games at Carlton) returns to his beloved Myrtleford.
It means there's 215 games of AFL experience entering the league.
Naturally any one who has played AFL grabs the spotlight, but the arrival of a host of VFL or SANFL players is also exciting.
And some have been overshadowed.
When Jackson Kelly last played in the O and M, he was just starting to blossom at Wodonga Raiders in his second season in 2018.
He now joins Albury as a SANFL premiership player.
Wangaratta Rovers' Samuel Cattapan captained Aberfeldie in the Essendon District Football League last year, which is an outstanding achievement in itself, but he also played 30-odd games with Northern Blues in the VFL and finished top three in the best and fairest in 2014.
Profile players, in any sport, catch your eye.
The league's Easter weekend traditionally attracts at least 10,000 overall to the five games, but with those names and the prospect of sunny days around 30 degrees, that figure should be easily surpassed.
Much of the focus has been on Good Friday's Wangaratta derby and Corowa-Rutherglen's return after it was forced out last year due to a player shortage.
The Roos are home to Albury on Easter Saturday, while last year's Wangaratta-Wangaratta Rovers game was the latter's biggest crowd since former AFL superstars Barry Hall (Rovers) and Brendan Fevola (Yarrawonga) met in 2012.
But the less heralded games are just as intriguing.
Wodonga Raiders host Lavington on Good Friday and after also picking up profile players, including Darley and ex-Collingwood draftee Darrean Wyatt, the home club will expect a win, but it's a game which looks tight.
The same applies for Easter Sunday's Myrtleford-North Albury game.
The latter is coming off a terrific rebound year, off-loading the wooden spoon to the Saints.
However, the home team has also picked up class in Frazer Dale, younger brother Lachie and Matt Munro, so an upset there wouldn't surprise.
And on the same day, Yarrawonga plays its annual game at Mulwala, this time against Wodonga.
Yarrawonga was scratchy in last year's corresponding clash against Albury under first-year coach Steve Johnson, so you can guarantee it won't be caught off guard again, but Wodonga snapped a 14-year finals drought and want to make another statement after strong signings, including two-time Goulburn Valley league best and fairest Jack O'Sullivan.
Here's to another pulsating six months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.