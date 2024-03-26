Dylan Stone's had 'lip-filler' injections, but you might be surprised where

Dynamic Wangaratta Rovers' midfielder Dylan Stone has had 'lip-filler'-type injections in his knee as he battles osteoarthritis.
But although he admits to feeling "a million dollars", the classy Stone might not return until June.
He missed the back section of last season and after receiving results from an MRI scan was told by a doctor to retire.
However, the 28-year-old wasn't prepared to walk away and had surgery in mid-October.
"I've had osteoarthritis for the last three years and my knee kept blowing up, so that MRI scan showed a heap of mess," he revealed.
"(Internationally recognised orthopaedic surgeon) Julian Feller wanted to go in there and clean it up because I wanted to play more footy and he said it would require a lengthy rehab program with injections of some sort.
"They used hyaluronic acid, it's what used for lip-fillers, it sits between the two joints and softens the blow of the bone on bone because that's what causes osteoarthritis."
The likeable Stone is well prepared for the ribbing he will receive from team-mates about having the best looking knee in the O and M.
"After the surgery I let it settle until late January," he offered.
"I start running this week on an AlterG (anti-gravity treadmill), but I'm not in any rush, I want to be right for the pointy end of the season, that's more important than the first 10 rounds.
"The reason I'm not rushing back is if I do and something goes wrong, it might get to a stage where I can't play again, so it's absolutely on my mind to do everything right.
"But I'm so much happier than what I was five months ago, after the injections (called durolane) I feel like a million dollars."
Stone's plight only adds to Rovers being the unluckiest club over summer.
The Hawks had recruited well and early, but big forward John Jorgensen elected to return to the VFL, this time with Northern Bullants, while Tom McDonagh is battling a back injury which could rule him out for the season.
And Stone's older brother Ryan, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last April, didn't have surgery until August, so even though his rehab is progressing well, he will be racing the clock to play this season.
Rovers start their season away to Wangaratta on Good Friday, with the match to start at 6pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.