The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangaratta Rover Ryan Stone to have scans on knee after win over Raiders

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 16 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 12:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta Rovers' Ryan Stone is helped off after injuring his left knee in the team's hard-fought seven-point win over Wodonga Raiders. Picture by James Wiltshire
Wangaratta Rovers' Ryan Stone is helped off after injuring his left knee in the team's hard-fought seven-point win over Wodonga Raiders. Picture by James Wiltshire

Wangaratta Rovers' Ryan Stone will have scans on his knee following the club's thrilling seven-point win over Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, April 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.