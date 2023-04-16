Wangaratta Rovers' Ryan Stone will have scans on his knee following the club's thrilling seven-point win over Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, April 15.
Stone was watching on as Raiders skipped out to a double-figure lead midway through the final quarter, but goals to youngsters Alex McCarthy and second-gamer Finn Osborne sealed a riveting 13.14 (92) to 13.7 (85) away win.
"Alex McCarthy stood up in another clutch moment like he did last week (in the win over Wangaratta) with a snap from around 30m, while Finn Osborne ran hard and received a kick from Ryan Hebron over the back," Stone offered.
"Some of the more experienced heads also stood up in the last 10 minutes, slowing the game down and controlling the footy."
Rovers have gained the reputation of the Comeback Kids over the past two seasons with a series of fighting wins.
McCarthy and Alex Marklew kicked three goals apiece, with Dylan Wilson, the gutsy Lockey McCartney and veteran Brodie Filo, who turned 33 the day before, outstanding, while the Murray brothers - coach Sam and young ruck Toby - also featured.
While Raiders will be naturally disappointed they let their first game of the season slip, they were terrific with Jason Burke and Cooper Smith (two goals apiece) and profile recruit Cam Ellis-Yolmen superb.
Meanwhile, Stone faces a nervous wait.
"It was a pretty innocuous incident, I was running towards the boundary and went to pre-empt a change of direction and my knee gave way, it buckled a bit, there was a flash of pain and then I was all good after a minute or two."
