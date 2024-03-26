Favourite numbers deliver $232,000, but he 'won't go ballistic' with prize

Numbers played for more than two decades have won an Albury man more than $230,000 on Keno.
He held a winning Keno Classic ticket, bought at Brady's Railway Hotel, Smollett Street, in draw 976 on Saturday, March 23, with his total prize being $232,465.60.
"I'm a regular Keno player and I chop and change my numbers a bit," he said.
"But this was an old favourite - numbers I've been playing for a long time, over 20 years."
The selections had brought some wins in the past "but nothing like this".
"I was watching the draw and it was a good feeling to see them come up," the man said.
"Others in the hotel were also excited to see a big win land there.
"I don't know what I'll do with the prize just yet. I won't go ballistic. I'll probably give some to the kids and grandkids."
Keno is played in more than 3500 pubs and clubs in Victoria, NSW, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory, with a draw of 20 numbers from 1 to 80 occurring about every three minutes.
In May 2023, a Wodonga woman won $92,000 on the game, while a Tocumwal couple became millionaires over lunch in Mulwala in January 2022 with a $1.4 million Keno prize.
