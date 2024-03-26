The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Favourite numbers deliver $232,000, but he 'won't go ballistic' with prize

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
March 26 2024 - 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Favourite numbers deliver $232,000, but he 'won't go ballistic' with prize
Favourite numbers deliver $232,000, but he 'won't go ballistic' with prize

Numbers played for more than two decades have won an Albury man more than $230,000 on Keno.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.