His signing over the New Year went unnoticed, but you can't miss him now

Wodonga Raiders are looking to utilise one of the off-season's 'quiet achievers' as a goalkicking option when the Ovens and Murray Football League season starts on Good Friday.
The league has been littered with profile signings, but Tom Bracher has crept under the radar, partly because he's not a new signing, but is returning to the club full-time after a stint with Richmond VFL.
However, Bracher is one of the league's classiest players and coach Marc Almond will look to take advantage in the home game against Lavington.
"The best thing about Tom is he can play multiple positions," he offered.
"He played predominantly across half-back at VFL level and with us, but he can play half-back, middle, we'd like to see him forward of centre a little bit more, that's our plan to get the ball in his hands forward of centre."
Raiders have won just three games over the past two seasons, but the addition of Bracher, along with former AFL drafted players Sam Darley and Darrean Wyatt has lifted expectation, at least externally, despite still being a young team.
"Sam will probably play across half-back and go through the middle at stages," Almond explained.
"He's a really nice user of the ball and his endurance levels are very good.
"Darrean will also play across half-back and he's around six foot eight."
There certainly won't be a bigger defender than the former Collingwood-listed Wyatt and although there's no clearcut favourite between the home team and Lavington, Raiders will be hoping those name players provide the edge.
"They'll be fit and quick, they'll move the ball aggressively and they're well coached obviously (by Adam Schneider)," Almond revealed.
"People have written them off a bit, but they haven't had that big a list turnover and obviously added a key forward (Tim Oosterhoff from Coolamon).
"They lost a handful of games by around a goal last year, so they weren't as far off as it probably looked."
The Panthers lost six games by 10 points or less in 2023, finishing two wins out of the top five.
"It should be a cracking game, both teams are young and in good nick."
The match starts at 2pm.
Meanwhile, Wangaratta and Wangaratta Rovers will resume their fierce rivalry on Good Friday night.
After a terrific off-season recruiting, Wangaratta is pushing premiers Yarrawonga for flag favouritism.
Last season's grand finalists have signed former Richmond-West Coast player Pat Naish, ex-VFL player Alex Federico and Richmond VFL leadership group member Brad Melville, the latter back full-time.
However, Rovers were also extremely busy over the break, signing Lochie O'Brien straight from Carlton's list, among other profile signings.
Rovers upset Wangaratta with a last-minute goal in last year's corresponding clash in front of a bumper crowd of around 3000.
