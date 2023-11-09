The Border Mailsport
Wangaratta signs Brad Melville on a full-time basis

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated November 9 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 4:40pm
Brad Melville played against Albury in May this year.
Wangaratta has signed Brad Melville on a full-time basis.

