The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Young midfielder commits to Raiders on full-time basis in 'massive bonus'

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 2 2024 - 4:12pm, first published 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Classy midfielder Tom Bracher has returned home from Melbourne after a stint with Richmond in the VFL and committed to the Raiders full-time this season. Picture by Mark Jesser
Classy midfielder Tom Bracher has returned home from Melbourne after a stint with Richmond in the VFL and committed to the Raiders full-time this season. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wodonga Raiders coach Marc Almond believes young gun Tom Bracher can stamp himself as one of the premier players in the Ovens and Murray by season's end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.