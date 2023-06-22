The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga Raiders' Jason Burke likely to miss season with knee injury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 22 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 5:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Raiders' Jason Burke has probably played his last game for the season.
Wodonga Raiders' Jason Burke has probably played his last game for the season.

Emerging Wodonga Raiders' youngster Jason Burke has probably played his last game for the year in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.