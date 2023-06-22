Emerging Wodonga Raiders' youngster Jason Burke has probably played his last game for the year in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Burke was travelling to a Melbourne surgeon on Thursday, June 22, for a buckle handle tear in his right knee when contacted by The Border Mail.
"As far as I know it's when the meniscus flips over," he explained.
A bucket handle tear forms in the centre of the meniscus.
"It's most likely to be arthroscope surgery (to repair), so it's probably going to be the season, but there's a very slight chance I'll get back for that last game or two, that's probably pushing it," he revealed.
Burke suffered the injury at training, prior to the clash against Lavington on June 3.
He then missed the club's only win, a seven-point thriller against Myrtleford the following week.
The 20-year-old is in his second season from Riverina club Leeton Whitton.
At 194cms and a lean 82kgs, Burke had spent his entire career in defence until moving to full-forward this year.
"I love it, it's so much better kicking goals than trying to stop them," he laughed.
"I think it was a combination of team needs and (coach) Marc (Almond) saw more potential for me with a move forward.
"Last year I had a few injuries I was playing through, (including) osteitis pubis, but I had a big pre-season and was playing some good footy."
Burke was an emergency for the Ovens and Murray representative outfit, which toppled strong rivals Goulburn Valley by seven points last month.
