Baranduda Cricket Club has joined Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The decision was ratified at the association's board meeting on Monday night.
The Rangers have played in CAW district.
It means the provincial and district competitions will now have an even amount of teams, eliminating the bye.
More to follow.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.