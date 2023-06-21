The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Baranduda Cricket Club has joined Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 21 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Baranduda's Mitch Ryan in action last season.
Baranduda's Mitch Ryan in action last season.

Baranduda Cricket Club has joined Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.