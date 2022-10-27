The Border Mail

Three ex-players return for Baranduda in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated October 28 2022 - 12:29am, first published October 27 2022 - 11:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Baranduda is looking to emerge from the shadows of Yackandandah at district level with Zach Leach in charge. Picture by Mark Jesser

Baranduda has got the old back band to end Yackandandah's reign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.