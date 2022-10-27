Baranduda has got the old back band to end Yackandandah's reign.
Former coach Vince Moran, all-rounder Brett Allan and Tim Farrant have returned as the Rangers look to reverse the grand final loss to the Kangaroos.
"We pride ourselves on having a really good culture, coach Dan Dixon is now in his second year and the standards he's put in place, not just the top grade, but all grades, has lifted us," second-year captain Zach Leach suggested.
"There's been a good buy-in from the whole group, the training levels have been superb and there's greater intensity on game day, like the warm ups."
The Rangers haven't had a chance to reproduce that intensity on game day this season with the first two rounds washed out.
Baranduda will be hoping for third time lucky when it hosts Mount Beauty on Saturday, weather permitting.
The club has lost only one top grader in batter Terry Reckless, so Leach is adamant the team is stronger.
"For sure, we made a grand final, so we had a strong side to start with and there's players who have come from elsewhere who are looking to stake a claim, once we get started, there's plenty of fight for positions in the top grade," Leach added enthusiastically.
Meanwhile, Yackandandah is home to Dederang, Bethanga hosts Kiewa, while Barnawartha Chiltern travels to Eskdale.
