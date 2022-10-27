The Border Mail
Sam Azzi signs for Werribee after impressing at North Albury

By Steve Tervet
Updated October 27 2022 - 7:27pm, first published 7:15pm
North Albury's Sam Azzi will be wearing Werribee colours next season. Picture by Mark Jesser

Sam Azzi has signed with Werribee in the VFL.

