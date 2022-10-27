Sam Azzi has signed with Werribee in the VFL.
Azzi departs North Albury to test himself at the semi-professional level after five years at Bunton Park.
The 21-year-old joins the likes of Shaun Mannagh and Hudson Garoni as Border products now plying their trade in Werribee colours.
Former Hopper Dom Brew was a key figure in making the deal happen after Azzi had interest from a number of other VFL clubs.
"I couldn't be happier," Azzi said.
"I'm ready to get to work and then the next step's playing.
"I went out for lunch with (coach) Michael Barlow; six years ago I was watching him play AFL, thinking 'this bloke's a gun' and now I'm going to be working with him.
"It's awesome and very surreal - I can't wait to start."
North Albury may only have won one game since Azzi cemented his place in the senior team but he quickly caught the eye with his O and M performances.
"Towards the end of last year, I thought there was potential to go further," Azzi said.
"I wasn't thinking I would get it but I put it all over pre-season to have a good crack.
"Halfway through this year, I trained with another VFL club and that gave me the confidence to think I probably can do it.
"I was very excited; that was the thing I'd been working for.
"I've always wanted to play at the highest level and I was so pumped."
It's a bittersweet move for Azzi, who's formed a strong bond with his Hopper mates.
"I've loved my time at North Albury," he said.
"My first years were in thirds (2018-19), I loved that and transitioning to seniors has been even more enjoyable.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"There's a great bunch of blokes there, they're my closest mates and I couldn't imagine playing anywhere else.
"They're still my home club so if I don't get picked, I can still play with them.
"They're trying to build momentum.
"We've been starved of competition for a while but a couple of games this year, especially Lavi, that was huge, and it shows there is something building.
"With Timmy (Broomhead) taking over and a few blokes coming in, I can only see it getting better."
Morris medallist Leigh Masters was the only player in the O and M to take more marks in 2022 than Azzi, who was also ranked third for contested marks.
"It may not have great for us on the scoreboard but I enjoyed my time down back," Azzi said.
"I had plenty of blokes down there like Julian Hayes helping me out and our back six worked as a solid team.
"I was adamant on being consistent and trying to impact as much as I could every game."
