Business women say 'body image is a conversation we want to be a part of'

The country's leading charity for tackling eating disorders will discuss the impact of body image on professional life and parenting during a special presentation to Border business women at the start of April.
The event, hosted by Business Women Albury-Wodonga (BWAW), will feature an education session with The Butterfly Foundation followed by a Q&A panel that aims to promote positive body image, and healthy relationships with eating and exercise.
BWAW chair Felicity Cahill said the collaboration with the Butterfly Foundation "highlights to our members the importance of the discussion around body image and ... of promoting healthy lives for the young people surrounding us".
"We know they are influenced by our decisions and creating a platform to continue the discussion around body image is a conversation we want to be a part of."
Deputy chair Carla Watson, founder of Que Property Group, said the topic of body image was not spoken about enough and many women struggled with it.
"Because BWAW is about empowering and supporting one another, we have the right platform to present to women on this," Ms Watson said.
"Many very successful business women have their own personal issues with body image - and while from the outside it might look like we have it all together, the majority of us don't.
"Women are often juggling work, their careers and children; it can be difficult to find the balance and so often what's left on the shelf is how we take care of ourselves."
Ms Watson said while the evening was aimed at women, men were welcome and young people between the ages of 15 and 18 years would receive a free ticket to attend.
"This is also an opportunity to provide parents with information about signs to look out for and how to approach their children on the topic of body image," she said.
The influence of social media will be among the topics discussed, with Ms Watson describing it as a "big factor" in the pressure to look perfect all the time.
"We put up the photos up of when we're looking great, or on holidays ... it doesn't always show what's happening behind the scenes," she said.
"I know there's pressure on my own daughter to look and act a certain way ..."
The foundation will visit the Border on April 4 at the urging of Albury MP Justin Clancy who sought advice on how to equip the community with tools to tackle the "difficult and often desperate body image concerns" affecting people they love.
"I invited Butterfly Foundation here after hearing of the struggles and frustrations of individuals and families, battling to find the best place to turn for eating disorder services because of conflicting decisions and information," Mr Clancy said.
"People report that it can be hard to find the pathway to expert help."
Butterfly Foundation chief executive officer Jim Hungerford, who will be among the delegation visiting Albury next week, said more than 90 per cent of young people between the ages of 12 and 19 years report some level of concern about their body image.
"(And) it is deeply concerning that there has been a substantial increase in eating disorders - 21 per cent since 2012," he revealed.
"Prevention and education programs are key - the earlier we can help someone before an eating disorder develops, the better the outcome."
Mr Hungerford said the free evidence-based education sessions for Albury aimed to "arm the community with practical strategies, skills, and resources to support positive body image and healthy behaviours in young Australians and protect against the development of eating disorders".
The Butterfly Foundation and Albury education department will also present a free online session on 'Raising Body Kind Teens' from 7pm on April 2.
The 1.5-hour session will provide parents and carers with practical tips to promote positive body image and healthy relationships with eating and exercise in the home. It will also provide guidance on warning signs of body dissatisfaction and problematic eating and exercise behaviours and what to do if you are concerned about a young person.
