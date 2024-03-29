The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

There is a lot more to us than how we look, says Butterfly Foundation speaker

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
March 29 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Butterfly Foundation's head of communication and engagement Melissa Wilton will be among the presenters at a Business Women Albury Wodonga event on April 4. Picture supplied
The Butterfly Foundation's head of communication and engagement Melissa Wilton will be among the presenters at a Business Women Albury Wodonga event on April 4. Picture supplied

The best way to comment on someone's appearance is ... not to, says the Butterfly Foundation's Melissa Wilton.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.