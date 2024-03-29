Community-led church construction project moving ever closer to opening

It's not just a new place of worship they're building at the Wodonga Lutheran church on Drage Road.
The $3.5 million project has also built a lot of excitement for parishioners, especially in recent weeks as the official opening of the community-led project draws near.
Parish chairperson Jenny Simboras said worship services had been held nearby at Victory Lutheran College since mid-May last year.
"Every Sunday, (parishioners) have driven past, they've seen it being built," she said.
"They're really excited."
Designed to seat about 250 people - and also including a commercial kitchen and opportunity shop - the new church might not yet have power connected, but just about everything else is ready to go.
Ms Simboras said it was a beautiful building that was going to be "very functional".
"It's not just for worship on Sunday, which is the most important thing, as we're hoping that the community will see it as their church and come in and use it," she said.
Ms Simboras said a special feature of the building was how elements from other churches, from St Mark's at Yackandandah and St John's, had been incorporated into the design.
"Those stained glass windows were from the Havelock Street church," she said, pointing out the feature.
"The panels above are from the Yackandandah altar."
Ms Simboras said the plan for more than 25 years had been for the St John's congregation to relocate to Drage Road, West Wodonga and was on the drawing board for quite some time.
"We're looking forward to coming home," she said.
The church has been built by Border construction company Alatalo Bros, all without any power being connected to the site.
Company general manager Tony Moyle said it had been a project "that is very dear" to company founder John Alatalo's heart.
"He's been involved with the church for a very long time, and he was involved in the committee," he said.
"It's great seeing it all come together."
Mr Moyle said it had been a journey, "but one we should all be so proud of".
"All of our trades, all of our suppliers, all of our staff," he said.
"We've been building homes on the Border for 40-plus years on both sides of the border.
"This project is a community-based project. It not only provides a church environment, but also provides facilities for other functions and weddings and birthday parties and the Victory Lutheran College can get some use out of it too."
Mr Moyle said the construction team had done a magnificent job working on the building.
"Given the site had been built purely on small generators and battery grinders," he said.
"When you sit back and look at it all, you think 'wow, that's a pretty big effort'."
