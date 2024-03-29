Firies roar into action - no flames but cash raised for good cause was smoking

The Border's emergency services crews were out in force on Friday with a goal to beat the almost $222,000 donated by Albury and Wodonga residents at last year's Good Friday Appeal.
The venture is to raise money for Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital and six regional health services offering paediatric care in regional Victoria including Albury Wodonga Health and Goulburn Valley Health.
At mid-afternoon on March 29, online regional tallies showed Albury had collected just under $28,000, Wodonga garnered $80,000, Corowa-Wahgunyah gathered $85,000, and Wangaratta came in with about $70,000.
Volunteer Rescue Association volunteer Courtney Hawke took to the streets with Albury and Border Rescue Squad captain Paul Marshall and others.
"I do this every year and the response today has been a lot stronger than it was last year which is fantastic to see," she said.
Glen Innes traveller Tracey Larkings was visiting relatives at a North Albury cul-de-sac when she heard the sirens.
"I was a bit alarmed, I had no idea what was happening so I came out to have a look and got a pleasant surprise," she said.
Neighbours in the street Norma McBrien and Diana Jurd said they knew the appeal was on and were delighted to dig deep.
"We do this every year, everyone in this cul-de-sac does, it's very much a community effort to give, even if it's just a little bit each," Mrs McBrien said.
"The people at that hospital, and the hospital here just do such a fantastic job, so every bit of help they can get I'm right behind."
Wodonga SES volunteer Warrick Armstrong said the response from residents had been "overwhelming".
"It's been beautiful walking through the streets of Wodonga, a lot of people are away on holidays as you can understand, but we've seen an overwhelming number of people coming out to give," Mr Armstrong said.
"It's heartwarming to see the community coming out and giving money and especially the kids, they save up for it, get excited about the sirens, they've got big containers of coins and they pour it into here."
Ann Briggs and Beris Albon, of Wodonga, said they had both had close friends who had experienced medical dramas.
"I'm happy to get some coins together every year and participate in this because the hospital people do such wonderful work," Ms Briggs said.
For the first time, Albury Wodonga Health will receive $250,000 from this year's fundraising efforts for paediatric services, despite initially missing out.
The Victorian government pledged $1 million to this year's appeal.
Premier Jacinta Allan and Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas on Friday morning met with families and doctors and nurses at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital.
Beginning in 1931, the appeal has become an annual Easter tradition in Victoria, raising more than $444 million over the past 93 years.
The appeal will distribute $2.5 million among six regional health services offering paediatric care to kids in regional Victoria including AWH and Goulburn Valley Health.
Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said: "The appeal brings out the best in our state as we all give back to our much-loved hospital - and by sharing these donations with regional health services, it will make a real difference to the lives of kids right across Victoria."
