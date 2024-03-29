The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Firies roar into action - no flames but cash raised for good cause was smoking

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
March 29 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteer Rescue Association volunteer Courtney Hawke with Tracey Larkings, of Glen Innes, and Albury resident Norma McBrien at the Good Friday Appeal on March 29. Picture by Mark Jesser
Volunteer Rescue Association volunteer Courtney Hawke with Tracey Larkings, of Glen Innes, and Albury resident Norma McBrien at the Good Friday Appeal on March 29. Picture by Mark Jesser

The Border's emergency services crews were out in force on Friday with a goal to beat the almost $222,000 donated by Albury and Wodonga residents at last year's Good Friday Appeal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.