'We extend a warm invitation': Welcome mat out for new emergency department

A firsthand opportunity to inspect Albury hospital's new $36 million emergency department is being offered to members of the public.
An open day for the freshly-built casualty ward is being held on Saturday April 6 from 9am to noon, however visitors will be required to book a free tour time before attending.
Online tickets to look over the emergency hub are offered for each half-hour through the Humantix website.
Albury Wodonga Health director of nursing, emergency and critical care Clare Maher said expert staff would be circulating to answer questions.
"We extend a warm invitation to the community to join us for this exciting event to showcase our new emergency department," Ms Maher said.
"Our dedicated project and clinical leadership team has worked tirelessly to establish a facility that is contemporary and allows for evolved models of delivering emergency care that meet best practice standards in service to our community."
Construction of the emergency department began in mid-2022 with a ceremonial sod turning by the Victorian and NSW health ministers.
An opening date of Wednesday, April 10, was flagged in February.
''The opening of the new Albury campus emergency department marks a significant milestone in our journey toward providing exceptional and equitable healthcare services for the Border community," Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby said.
"It is a tangible representation of the joint commitment to improved healthcare services within the region by the Victorian and NSW state governments.
"The delivery of this state-of-the-art facility aligns with our organisational strategy - Transforming for Our Future which aspires to provide our people with contemporary healthcare environments in which they can be their best."
The showcasing of the emergency department comes amid ongoing debate over a $558 million upgrade with NSW Health Minister Ryan Park in early March denying it would necessitate a demolition of the new casualty area.
