The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

What a cracking first game of the season, well done both clubs

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
March 29 2024 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Raiders' Dylan Clarke looks for a team-mate during the team's thrilling six-point win on Good Friday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wodonga Raiders' Dylan Clarke looks for a team-mate during the team's thrilling six-point win on Good Friday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wodonga Raiders survived a barnstroming finish by Lavington to win a six-point thriller on Good Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.