What a cracking first game of the season, well done both clubs

Wodonga Raiders survived a barnstroming finish by Lavington to win a six-point thriller on Good Friday.
Raiders led by 37 points at the 14-minute mark of the second quarter, but when Collingwood VFL-listed player Connor Willis landed a 50m goal with seven and half minutes left in the match, the visitors had the lead for the first time.
But a Tom Bracher mark and goal and a snap from Connor Taylor with just over three minutes left sealed the pulsating 12.9 (81) to 11.9 (75) win.
"It's a good learning game, it's one of those things we can take into the rest of the season that we can come back," Raiders' midfielder Cam Ellis-Yolmen.
Raiders dominated the first half, holding a five-goal lead.
And it was the brilliance of Bracher which proved the difference.
The former Richmond VFL-listed player, who has returned home full-time to the club, kicked two goals in the first term that no other player on the ground would have converted.
In the 13th minute, the fleet-footed forward produced a superb pick up, palmed off an opponent and then kicked around the corner.
Ten minutes later, he half-volleyed the ball at pace, turned and snapped a freakish goal.
When Ellis-Yolmen marked 35m from goal midway through the second term, the match looked over.
However, Lavington's Billy Glanvill was producing arguably his best game for the club, which shows how dominant he was, given he won a club best and fairest on debut in 2022.
He set up star recruit Tim Oosterhoff, but he missed two shots from 25m in front.
It was shame because the powerful forward had impressed and while the Panthers out-scored Raiders by three points in the third stanza, the home team still led by 27 points.
Raiders hadn't kicked a goal since the 19-minute mark and Lavington then rattled off the next seven majors for a seven-point break.
After his blistering first quarter, Bracher's fifth regained the lead before Taylor's busy work for the match-winner.
Bracher's class tormented the Panthers, Ellis-Yolmen (two goals) was his powerful self in the middle, captain Brad St John had a stack of touches, while Dylan Clarke, who was playing because his regular club Heidelberg hasn't started, was also terrific.
Glanvill was sensational, racking up touches, but also setting up goals and kicking one, Tom Hargreave was busy in the midfield, ruckman Tim Hanna was strong, while Oosterhoff, despite his inaccuracy, showed enough to indicate he will make an impact with four goals.
Despite the loss, the Panthers deserve tremendous praise for their fightback.
It's the second successive year Lavington has lost its first match by a goal.
