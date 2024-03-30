'Some pristine examples on the ground' when visiting cars show their muscle

Chevrolet Camaro and Firebird enthusiasts from all corners of Australia have seized the opportunity to flaunt their cherished rides in Albury.
The Camaro and Firebird Nationals running from Good Friday, March 29, to Easter Monday, April 1, has a range of events on both sides of the border.
More than 130 muscle cars were on display at Hovell Tree Park on Easter Saturday.
One enthusiast who was thrilled to have entered for the second time was David Tolsen, who showcased his 1969 Camaro.
Mr Tolsen said what made his car so awesome was the attention to fine detail, making it a perfect candidate for the competition.
"It's got a Mercury Racing SB4 engine, and has front suspension from a C7 Corvette," he said, "as well as 720 horsepower."
Mr Tolsen said he wasn't worried about winning; more so, it was "more about coming out and having a bit of fun with other friends who have got the same mindset".
CFNATS committee member Darren Turner said it was a great turnout, with "some fantastic looking cars".
Mr Turner said there were several stand-out cars in this year's competition.
"We have two categories of judging," he said.
"There are the cars that are placed as authentic, which are as close to factory as they can be when they were new.
"Then there are modified cars, which could be anything from a set of mag wheels through to a high-end, pro-street built.
"There's been some pristine examples on the ground today."
Mr Turner said he was hoping to match the money raised in 2022 for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
"We are yet to determine what the money will be, but we raised just over $10,000 last time so I hope we can match that or make more," he said.
Mr Turner said it had been a fun day for the whole family, and encouraged everyone to have a look on Sunday, March 31, when the cars will be out driving.
