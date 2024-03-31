The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'It's unbelievable': Massive appeal totals show generosity

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated March 31 2024 - 3:53pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteer Oscar Warnock, 9, was one of 165 helpers involved in the Good Friday Appeal in Wodonga. He is pictured with residents Ann Briggs and Beris Albon, whose coins contributed to a huge tally. Picture by Mark Jesser
Volunteer Oscar Warnock, 9, was one of 165 helpers involved in the Good Friday Appeal in Wodonga. He is pictured with residents Ann Briggs and Beris Albon, whose coins contributed to a huge tally. Picture by Mark Jesser

More than $250,000 was raised across Albury-Wodonga and surrounds for the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal, ensuring the Twin Cities again had the highest tally outside Melbourne.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.