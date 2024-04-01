Car impounded, licence suspended after man allegedly three times over limit

A driver's car has been impounded and licence suspended immediately after he was caught allegedly three times over the limit in Wodonga.
Victoria Police said the 49-year-old was seen in a maroon Ford Falcon, driving south on the Lincoln Causeway about 6.50pm on Monday, April 1.
"After intercepting the Ford, the Wodonga man underwent a preliminary breath test, before accompanying members to a nearby station where he returned an alleged evidentiary result of .179," police said in a statement.
"The man had his car impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1115, and had his licence immediately suspended.
"He is expected to be charged on summons with traffic offences."
The intercept was part of Operation Nexus, a statewide road policing operation that ended at 11.59pm on Monday, April 1.
North East officers responded to several incidents over the Easter long weekend, including crashes in the Upper Murray and near Beechworth. No one was seriously injured.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.