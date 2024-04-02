A Wodonga band lit up the stage in Adelaide over Easter when it honoured a Border music luminary.
Wodonga Brass placed second in the prestigious Australian National Band Championships, where it performed a song commissioned as a heartfelt tribute to the late Jim Costelloe as part of the competition.
The dedication hymn, Slane, arranged by Melbourne composer Jared McCunnie, captures the essence of Mr Costelloe's legacy, weaving together a well-known melody with a playful nod to Mr Costello's beloved AFL team, St Kilda Football Club.
Wodonga Brass musical director Fenella O'Sullivan said it was brilliant to perform the song on the national stage.
"It felt amazing to play it," she said.
"It was a magical moment for us to make beautiful music in Jim's honour.
"The composer was in the hall and heard it for the first time; he loved it!"
Mr Costelloe's daughter was also part of the 29-member band, which performed twice on stage as well as a street parade over the Easter long weekend.
Wodonga Brass placed second in the hymn, test, own choice and march sections among nine elite C Grade bands.
The top four bands in the section were all based in Victoria.
Ms O'Sullivan said it was a brilliant result among a talented field.
She said the Welsh adjudicator Nicholas Childs was a gifted composer, conductor and brass educator in his own right.
"To get such great feedback from him was a great reflection on our hard work," Ms O'Sullivan said.
It was Wodonga Brass' first national championships since 1990 when Mr Costelloe competed with them.
A Wodonga Brass life member, Mr Costelloe joined the Wodonga Citizens Band at 12 and was Wodonga Brass secretary for 37 years.
He was a regular in Carols by Candlelight performances for decades.
Wodonga Brass member Billy Stewart, 15, also had solo success at the national competition.
He won the Junior Eb Soprano Cornet title, scoring 94 points.
Founded before 1875, Wodonga Brass boasts a diverse repertoire that spans a range of genres, including traditional brass band classics, contemporary compositions and popular arrangements.
It would next perform on Anzac Day and at the Bright Autumn Festival.
