The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Video/Entertainment
What's on

'The most challenging, liberating, empowering and scary thing mixed into one'

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
April 3 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dallas Frasca will launch her River Queen solo tour, with her soul-stirring new single, River Queen, at Moyhu Hotel on Friday, April 5. Picture supplied
Dallas Frasca will launch her River Queen solo tour, with her soul-stirring new single, River Queen, at Moyhu Hotel on Friday, April 5. Picture supplied

Homegrown Wangaratta rock chick Dallas Frasca is mixing things up.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Entertainment

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.