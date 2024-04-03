'The most challenging, liberating, empowering and scary thing mixed into one'

Homegrown Wangaratta rock chick Dallas Frasca is mixing things up.
The lead singer of the eponymous band Dallas Frasca has taken a break from the project to focus on her "one-woman show".
Having performed at Yackandandah Folk Festival solo in March, Frasca will return to the North East on Friday, April 5.
Now Melbourne-based, Frasca felt a calling a couple of years ago to explore her own sound.
"I was spending a lot of time in nature," she said.
"On a camping trip in the bush around Briagolong in Gippsland, I was in the river and had one of those rare moments when you are completely present.
"We all do it as kids but as adults it's not as common.
"That was the seed of this solo journey, sitting in the river that day."
The first soul-stirring song of Frasca's upcoming album, River Queen, came together during the summer of 2022.
"It's a raw, soulful ode to life, nature, acceptance and the power of living in the present moment," Frasca said.
"I've been blown away by the incredible response at live shows."
River Queen dropped on Tuesday, March 5, with an album likely for release mid-year.
Frasca has toured the world, clocking more than 1000 shows with her band including nine international tours with a Top 30 Australian ARIA charting album under her belt and Artist of the Year at the Independent Music Awards.
With a career spanning two decades, she was well known for her charismatic force on stage and as a fierce guitar slinger.
Rolling Stone described her as: "Sounds like Janis Joplin and Angus Young had a baby and baptised it in Bourbon."
Frasca has been endorsed by none other than Guns 'n' Roses icon Slash himself.
Now she comes wielding electric and acoustic guitars, a live loop pedal, belting out vocal lines that match the intensity of the instrumentation.
Teaming up with long-time collaborator and producer Andy Baldwin (Bjork, Elle King, Cat Empire and Morcheeba), River Queen marks the dawn of a new era for Frasca.
Frasca said Los Angeles-based Baldwin had flown out in December 2022 with a short window of time to work with her.
"Luckily I work well to a deadline!" she said.
"When Andy came over things just happened.
"(Going solo) is the most challenging, liberating, empowering and scary thing all mixed into one."
Frasca enjoyed the change of scene at Yackandandah Folk Festival recently.
"I'm used to being in a raucous rock band," Frasca said.
"Folk festival audiences are listening audiences; there's a chance to tell stories!"
Frasca will launch her River Queen solo tour at Moyhu Hotel on Friday, April 5.
She will perform in Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Adelaide as part of the tour.
Fans can expect some old favourites and new gems from her upcoming album.
Frasca's niece Tully Kiana, 17, will open the Moyhu show while support acts will be Beechworth duo Asha and Tahlia.
"It's an all-banging girl line-up," Frasca said.
"Tully has got a really incredible gift for songwriting that I definitely didn't have at 17!"
Doors open at 6.30pm.
Bookings: dallasfrasca.com/#tour
