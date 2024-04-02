YOUR SAY: Thank you to our selfless medical and emergency volunteers

Last Tuesday I had the misfortune to crash my bicycle at the driveway entrance to the new OTR service station in north Wodonga.
This letter is not about the footpath that was ripped up without any protective barriers or warnings in place as I easily bypassed this hazard. This is not even about the arguably high lip on the driveway entrance to the servo which is the cause of my accident as it was high enough to deflect my front wheel back towards the road, thereby throwing me off my bicycle.
This is a huge thank you and a reminder to our community about those selfless medical and emergency services volunteers who serve our community. On this occasion I must have been blessed to have the Leneva CFA fire truck and crew and the Wodonga St John's Ambulance angels travelling in the same direction, stopping and rendering the very much appreciated assistance.
Their demeanour and approach to caring for me at the scene reinforces in me that there are those within our community who demonstrate to us what is possible within a community when people get together for the good of that community and volunteer their time and risk their own wellbeing for others.
How different to what we so frequently see, read and hear about what happens within our community. And these same people volunteer their time collecting for the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal.
You are the real "heroes" of our community. Thank you!
The overwhelming majority of Victorians agree 100 per cent with you about the inept Victorian government, Lloyd Deane.
I have to then propose the following quandary; Prime Minister Gough Whitlam was booted out of power in 1975 by the Governor-General and the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for far less buffoonery than the current Victorian Labor government, so what's the current governor of Victoria contemplating apart from slumber as what Andrews et al have done in Victoria amounts to gold-plated financial and societal carnage.
He and his like have sent us hopelessly broke in Victoria. This dictatorship is offside with the police, paramedics, nurses, train drivers, teachers and so on and on. Kick 'em out with a Gary Ablett snr torpedo. Wakey wakey governor of Victoria ... we need you.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.