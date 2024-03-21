Border welcomes new servo while closed petrol shop undergoes facelift

A second OTR service station has opened on the Border.
The petrol shop on the northern end of High Street served its first customers on Friday, March 15.
It employs 10 staff and has a near identical offering to the West Wodonga OTR store opened on Moorefield Park Drive in May 2022.
Barista-style coffee, fresh orange juice and New York-style hot dogs are all sold at the store, which also features an automatic car wash, two vacuum bays and has a 24/7 drive through lane.
The only major difference is it sells Shell fuel instead of Caltex offered on Moorefield Park Drive.
The opening of OTR means there are three service stations within 700 metres of each other on High Street, with 7-Eleven and Woolworths-branded Ampol outlets already established.
Twenty petrol shops operate in the Wodonga local government area.
Provincial Accountants and Mortgage Choice occupied buildings on the new OTR site until October 2022, before construction began in the second half of 2023.
Meanwhile, a BP service station in North Albury abruptly closed in January is undergoing maintenance to reopen under a new lessee.
The David Street petrol shop was closed on January 9, much to the surprise of dozens of motorists.
Wagga-based Active Fuel Services has been contracted to replace the fuel infrastructure with new tanks and bowsers.
"We're getting it all set up for someone else to come in and run it," director Stuart Jones said.
"It's had the same owner since about the early 1970s.
"We're going to set it up with new bowsers and all new containment for the fuel systems to meet all the regulations we need to."
Mr Jones anticipated his crew will be finished on the site in early April, and expected a new operator to have it up and running by the middle of May.
He was unsure if it would remain a BP or change to another fuel provider.
Robert Stevens Commercial Real Estate told The Border Mail after the closure in January it had received instructions from the owner to take possession of the property.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.