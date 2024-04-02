MITTA UNITED: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Isabel Paton

I think across all our grades we have a really good mix of experienced players and youth coming through, which is really exciting. There will be a lot of nurturing of talent and mentoring. In A-grade in particular, Asha Hodgkin and Teagan Ellis are both young players who have come up through juniors in the club and have really settled, Teagan in the last few years and Asha last year. They've both settled into A-grade really well and I think they will continue to thrive. It will be really interesting to see how they grow this year with a bit of mentoring, but they're both really coming into their own.