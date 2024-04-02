MITTA UNITED: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Isabel Paton

Co-coaches: Isabel Paton and Narelle Pendergast.
Last season: Fourth.
Gains: Bonnie Whitehead (returning), Milly Fitzgerald, Keisha Mclean (Ovens and Murray), Laura Hodgkin (B-grade).
Losses: Gabrielle Gray (retired), Kirsty Hodgkin, Jess Marbach (year off), Ruby Hodgkin (Raiders).
Q&A with co-coach Isabel Paton
How has your preseason been?
It's been good, we have really strong numbers and strong senior sides. We're looking really fit and everyone's really excited about the season.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
I think across all our grades we have a really good mix of experienced players and youth coming through, which is really exciting. There will be a lot of nurturing of talent and mentoring. In A-grade in particular, Asha Hodgkin and Teagan Ellis are both young players who have come up through juniors in the club and have really settled, Teagan in the last few years and Asha last year. They've both settled into A-grade really well and I think they will continue to thrive. It will be really interesting to see how they grow this year with a bit of mentoring, but they're both really coming into their own.
What are your expectations for this season?
We would expect that we'll be similar to last year. We'll aim to make finals again and hopefully progress a bit further through finals.
Who do you expect to see amongst the top teams?
I don't think you can really go past Kiewa. They've got depth all over the court with some really great players and have been together for a long time, so I think they will be the team to beat.
We say: The Blues have remained consistently in the finals race for several seasons now and will be around the mark again this season. With a bit of movement in the A-grade side during the off-season, it will be interesting to see how they can match it with other teams vying for a spot in the top five. Paton and Pendergast enter their first term at the helm together following the departure of retired playing coach Gabrielle Gray.
Prediction: Sixth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.