Twist in bridge centenary plan after mayor admits mistake

A decision not to fund a plaque to commemorate 100 years of the Yarrawonga-Mulwala bridge could return to Federation Council for further consideration.
The appeal, from a centenary committee, for funding for a sign was rejected by councillors at a meeting last week.
However, Federation mayor Pat Bourke has since met with committee co-chairs John Lawless and Robert Purtle and now plans to have the issue put on the agenda for the April council meeting.
"I'd like to give council the full information I now have to have more discussion on the subject," Cr Bourke said.
He admitted he had not read a letter sent to council in January by Mr Lawless and Mr Purtle which outlined their request for council to sponsor a plaque on the Mulwala shore, recording the history of the bridge which was opened in December 1924.
"I had missed some correspondence from them and I'll say that's my fault and I said that to them and I'm happy to take the blow on that," Cr Bourke said.
In rejecting the application from the committee, councillor Gail Law said it was "ridiculous" to have a "plaque on a bridge that is going to end up in the lake".
The motion passed by council also stated support for a plaque "could infer that council has possible sentimental links to the current bridge" which is expected to be destroyed when a deal for a long-awaited new span is reached.
However, Cr Bourke told The Border Mail the issues of a new crossing and honouring the existing bridge should not be confused.
"I love history and I was surprised there was no history (recorded at the site) when the bridge was built and I wouldn't like to see it retired without a story to celebrate the old bridge," he said, also noting Mr Lawless and Mr Purtle had been advocates for a replacement crossing.
Mr Lawless welcomed the response of Cr Bourke to their meeting.
"He's very understanding," Mr Lawless said.
"He understands the history of the bridge, it's just unfortunate they didn't come back to us before the meeting."
Asked what he expected to unfold at the April meeting, Mr Lawless replied: "Common sense will prevail hopefully and everything will be fine for October when we will have our centenary celebrations."
Meanwhile, Moira Council, which is under the rule of administrators, is still considering whether it will fund a plaque on the Yarrawonga foreshore for the centenary.
The decision will made internally not require consideration at an open meeting of councillors.
Federation general manager Adrian Butler told last week's meeting that his peer at Moira had told him that the council would support a sign.
