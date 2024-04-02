Traffic woes on clogged road 'to be fixed', night-time rattles to cease

The slow road that has infuriated motorists travelling to and from Beechworth since Easter last year is again closed.
But Regional Roads Victoria, which says it has repaired the culvert at the historic bridge over the Rising Sun Creek on Beechworth-Wodonga Road, said on April 2 the road would reopen in two weeks.
In April 2023 the road was closed after structural problems were found on the bridge; in August it was reopened with a temporary bridge erected, but motorists faced annoying delays with a traffic light system since then.
Some residents have complained rattling noises from heavy vehicles travelling over the wooden-slatted bridge could be heard from kilometres away on quiet nights.
"With work on the culvert completed, we now need to remove the temporary Bailey bridge which has provided access while works were planned and delivered," the department said.
"To remove the bridge and complete repairs to the road surface, we will need to implement a full closure of Beechworth-Wodonga Road.
"Beechworth-Wodonga Road will be closed to all traffic from April 2, 2024, for approximately two weeks to remove the Bailey bridge and complete roadworks."
The department said the detour using Beechworth-Chiltern Road and Reids Way would be re-implemented during this time.
"Oversize overmass vehicles and vehicles that require permits are to detour via Chiltern using the Beechworth-Chiltern Road and the Hume Freeway," the department said.
