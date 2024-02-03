The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Work to begin on Beechworth's broken bridge - but no finish date in sight

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
February 4 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The temporary Bailey bridge over the Rising Sun Creek on Beechworth-Wodonga Road has irked motorists for nearly a year. Picture by Mark Jesser
The temporary Bailey bridge over the Rising Sun Creek on Beechworth-Wodonga Road has irked motorists for nearly a year. Picture by Mark Jesser

After nearly a year of delays, repairs to the broken bridge over Rising Sun Creek on Beechworth-Wodonga Road will start this month, the Victorian Transport and Planning Department says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.