While Beechworth-Wodonga Road has been reopened to light traffic with a temporary bridge, the route won't be open to heavy traffic until the end of October.
The road was closed a day before the Easter weekend when the arched stone bridge over the Rising Sun Creek was deemed to have sustained structural damage.
Regional Roads Victoria said the Bailey Bridge would be one-lane with traffic lights at either end, and not be open to vehicles over 20 tonnes for about three months.
"Oversize overmass vehicles will need to detour using the Beechworth-Chiltern Road and the Hume Freeway," Regional Roads Victoria said in a statement.
"Culvert repair works are anticipated to start mid-September 2023 and are estimated for completion in late October, weather permitting.
"As part of Regional Roads Victoria's structures inspection program damage to two stone culverts under the Beechworth-Wodonga Road were detected.
"The arched stone culvert over Rising Sun Creek, between Beechworth and Wooragee, sustained damage during heavy rain and flooding earlier this year."
RRV said due to damage to a second culvert on another section of Beechworth-Wodonga Road east of Wooragee, a 20-tonne load limit will remain in place, with this section of road remaining reduced to one lane and traffic lights on site until further notice.
RRV said it had worked with Indigo Shire Council and emergency services to determine an appropriate detour route utilising Reids Way and Beechworth-Chiltern Road, a move that has drawn concerns over safety from some users.
"Linemarking on Reids Way has been considered but will not be implemented as it may cause motorists to move onto unsealed shoulders to avoid crossing a marked centreline," the statement said.
"We ask all motorists using the detour route to allow extra time and to drive safely to the conditions."
Netizens were overjoyed at the news of the road traversing Rising Sun Creek opening, but some had reservations.
"Can see lots of tourists with caravans getting caught out on it - I certainly won't be taking my horse float over it," one posted.
Another said: "Thank you Indigo Shire and all involved - people are always happy to take a dig at the council but have no idea how hard they work to make this such a wonderful place to live."
An Indigo Shire Council spokeswoman said the Rising Sun Creek bridge matter had always been in the hands of Regional Roads Victoria.
