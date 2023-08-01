The Border Mail
Regional Roads Victoria to reopen Beechworth-Wodonga Road to heavy traffic

By Ted Howes
Updated August 1 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 2:00pm
The temporary bridge over the Rising Sun Creek on Beechworth-Wodonga Road. Facebook pIcture
While Beechworth-Wodonga Road has been reopened to light traffic with a temporary bridge, the route won't be open to heavy traffic until the end of October.

