Do you have a passion for fashion and a desire to design? Henty's got it sewn up!

Designers with a passion for fashion and a flair for using natural fibres in their creations are being encouraged to enter this year's Henty Natural Fibre Fashion Awards.
The awards, to be held in September as part of south-eastern Australia's largest agricultural showcase, have grown into a prestigious event attracting high-profile designers and prizes valued at more than $5500.
Open to amateurs and professionals, the aim is to recognise the innovative use of natural fibres - from paddock to catwalk - in creative but wearable clothing.
The Australian Made Business Award, sponsored by JMP Developments, Wodonga, for $500, will be a highlight of this year's awards at the field days, September 17 to 19.
To be eligible for this award, introduced in 2022, entries must be designed in Australia and be either from fibres grown or manufactured in Australia as well as manufactured here.
The 2023 winner Jessica Durman, from Kooringal, NSW, teaches fashion design and dress-making at Sew Me School of Fashion and Design, at Wagga.
A first-time entrant, Jessica entered five garments in conjunction with her mother-in-law Fiona Durman.
She won with a two-piece flared, high-waisted pants with side slit pockets matched with a cropped and gathered top.
A knitted body-hugging Merino wool dress with a three-tiered hat titled "Coming up Roses" - by New Zealand designer Laurel Judd - took out the supreme garment for an international designer in 2023.
The 2024 entries will be paraded in the Country Lifestyle pavilion at 1pm on Tuesday and Wednesday with the final parade to be held at 11am on the Thursday and winners announced at 1.30pm.
Awards convener Lyn Jacobsen said the Business Development Award was creating excitement among designers with new entrants planning on participating.
"Since the field days are located within a major wool and fibre producing region, it was important an event be carried on to encourage designers to showcase their creativity using the fibres allowed,'' Mrs Jacobsen said.
"This competition is free and open to all designers, but the fabric in the garment must be at least 70 per cent natural fibre, which can be wool, cotton, alpaca, silk, linen or combinations.
"Leather is not classed as a natural fibre and can only be added as a trim.
"Garments are judged on visual appeal, creativity and innovation.''
The winner of the supreme garment made with natural fibres will receive $1000 in prize money plus a Bernina 325 sewing machine valued at $1499, courtesy of Bernina Australia and Sew Fab, Narrandera.
The winners of the best knitted or crocheted garment will receive $500 donated by Fox & Lillie Rural, while the millinery and accessory winners will receive $500 each sponsored by Henty Machinery Field Days.
Bernina Australia and Sew Fab are donating a Bernette 44 Funlocker valued at $750 as an encouragement award for the best garment by a student designer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.