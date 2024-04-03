Resident generates his own solution when blackouts 'constantly' occur

When the power went out again in Baranduda, resident Luke Sutherland didn't think twice.
That's because he had bought a generator, having experienced several blackouts previously at his Rod Laver Way home.
Many households across the suburb lost power on Tuesday, April 2, with some affected for several hours.
AustNet's Nicci de Ryk said investigations revealed the outage was due to a damaged underground cable pillar box.
"Under 100 customers were impacted from 3.49pm yesterday and had their power restored by 10pm," Ms de Ryk said on Wednesday, April 3.
Mr Sutherland said blackouts "constantly rolling out" led to him deciding that buying a generator would be the next-best solution.
"It definitely has come in handy," he said.
"We have a newborn baby at home and an 18-month-old, and previously we've struggled with the Baranduda power outages.
"It's great now though; we can turn the television on and kick up our feet, and the generator will last a good four to five hours.
"It gives you a lot more peace of mind. It's a very cheap and affordable resource at your disposal."
Mr Sutherland said it had been stressful previously, a feeling shared by his neighbours.
"We've got a street full of families, so it becomes a real problem when the power goes out," he said.
"I think the town is experiencing teething issues with a new network and new houses, but there's no peace of mind.
"We never know when someone is coming to work on restoring the power, and there's no real indication of how long these things take."
Customers in Baranduda received a text message at 4pm saying they were investigating the outage and that power would be restored about 10pm.
Left frustrated and without a message to inform her was Lauren Handley, who had to check social media to see if anyone else had the same issue.
"I found it frustrating," she said.
"The power has gone out a couple of times now, but last night was different, as there didn't seem to be an obvious reason for it to go out, such as a storm."
Ms Handley said she had to cook her family's dinner on her barbecue.
"It can be annoying when it happens, but I understand sometimes it can't be helped," she said.
