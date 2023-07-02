Baranduda and Yackandandah residents have been left without power for the second time in as many days.
AusNet Services reported an unplanned on Sunday, July 2, at 5.28am, with an estimated restoration time of 2pm.
Baranduda, Yackandandah, Bruarong, Kiewa, Allans Flat, Osbornes Flat and Staghorn Flat residences were affected.
Customers in Baranduda received a text message at 3pm to say power would be shut down from 3pm to 6pm for urgent maintenance.
A large number of households across the Baranduda and Yackandandah areas are expected to remain without power until about 6pm.
A total of 2636 customers according to energy company AusNet Services have been hit by blackouts since early on Saturday, July 1.
Other locations affected include Staghorn Flat, Baranduda, Allans Flat, Bruarong, Osbornes Flat, Kiewa, Yackandandah.
A spokesperson for AustNet said investigations had revealed the outage was due a cracked insulator, a part that keeps a conductor away from a power pole.
"The system is currently offline, while repairs are undertaken, with an expected (return of power) of 6pm," the spokesperson said.
