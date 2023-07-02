The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Thousands of North East houses lose power more than once in 24 hours

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated July 2 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People have taken to social media to express their anger at the lack of communication. Picture by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
People have taken to social media to express their anger at the lack of communication. Picture by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

UPDATE

Baranduda and Yackandandah residents have been left without power for the second time in as many days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.