Premiership player, coach and mum - Chaye has done it all with Magpies

Chaye Crimmins has embraced many different versions of life as a Magpie.
The skilled midcourter has rode the highs of becoming a back-to-back premiership player, the lows of grand final heartbreak, and the demands of being a playing coach.
But this season once again sees her shift into a new era as she makes her return to the court as a mum.
After welcoming the arrival of her son, Clancy, with partner Cam Green just under a year ago, Crimmins now finds herself one game away from reaching 150 A-grade games in black and white.
While her life has changed dramatically following a year away from the court, she admits everything fell into place as she recently made her return on Good Friday against town rivals Rovers.
"I had plans to hopefully come back last year, but unfortunately my body didn't allow me to," she said.
"But in hindsight, it was probably good and I would never have had a year off netball any other time. It allowed me to get my body right and strong again.
"It was really good to get back on court and it felt really natural.
"Although I was really sore walking out for that last quarter, even before the end of the game."
Netball is now an outlet for star 'Pie, and while there have been some obstacles, she's thankful for the support she's received from her family, friends and club mates.
"A lot of the girls are some of my best friends and have been through all of it with me," she said.
"I'm one of those people who really wants to put in 100 per cent.
"Everyone has been so supportive, and because I get in my head, they tend to remind me that I didn't play at all last year and I'm still coming back.
"I think I just put a lot of pressure on myself to still be able to do those things, but my body has changed.
"It's still a work in progress. I feel strong, but I know I can get stronger and fitter."
After losing her father, Chris, prior to the 2019 grand final, her son Clancy shares a piece of his grandfather through his middle name, Crimmins.
"It's a little nod to my side of the family and to my dad," Chaye said.
The Magpies are shaping up to once again be a force to be reckoned with in the A-grade competition under the new leadership of former Wodonga Bulldogs' coach Shea Cunningham.
"Shea's been a great fresh voice and it's been a long time since we heaven't had a playing coach," Crimmins said.
"One of the first things she said was that she didn't need to adjust or change everything that we were doing, it's just about little tweaks, and that's from someone outside who has been watching us for ages now.
"We always want to do the best for ourselves and out team. I think it's going to be a good year."
Wangaratta will now face North Albury on the road for Crimmins' milestone game, which has been ticking over since she made her A-grade debut as a 17-year-old on 2014.
The side will be hoping to build on its narrow four-goal victory against the Hawks, who unveiled former Melbourne Vixens' goal shooter Kim Borger.
"It was awesome for our defenders to get to play on someone like that and we just had to keep putting the pressure on," Crimmins said.
"It was just great to have a game like that against your local rival on Good Friday in front of an awesome crowd."
