The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Premiership player, coach and mum - Chaye has done it all with Magpies

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
April 3 2024 - 4:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta premiership player and former coach Chaye Crimmins will reach 150 A-grade games for the Magpies this weekend against North Albury. Picture by James Wiltshire.
Wangaratta premiership player and former coach Chaye Crimmins will reach 150 A-grade games for the Magpies this weekend against North Albury. Picture by James Wiltshire.

Chaye Crimmins has embraced many different versions of life as a Magpie.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.