'Undemocratic': Farmer's fight against big money and big government

Unheard, unheeded and unwanted is how a Meadow Creek beef farmer feels after the Victorian government effectively stripped away his ability to challenge a solar farm looming on his doorstep.
John Conroy, spokesperson for the Meadow Creek Agricultural Community Action Group, has been campaigning against a 566-hectare solar farm proposed to be built on "prime agricultural land".
However, he fears his efforts may be in vain.
As of April 1, third parties can no longer appeal planning decisions for renewable energy projects to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
The Victorian government says the move aims to fast-track renewable projects to meet net-zero deadlines.
"Victoria's old coal fired generators are closing and the cost of fossil fuels are rising globally - that's why we're streamlining planning approvals for renewable energy projects to keep the lights on and bills down," a spokesperson told The Border Mail.
"These changes bring renewable energy project approvals in line with other significant economic projects in Victoria - including for affordable housing and hospitals."
However, many residents in the communities where these projects are being built feel their concerns are being ignored.
"It's entirely undemocratic," Mr Conroy said.
"We feel that we're working very hard, we're paying taxes, we're producing a lot of food, and we've got no say.
"We are really concerned that our right to appeal at VCAT has been taken away, and they're going to ram this through the system and not cover off on all the issues that are going to come up with the solar farm, whether it's fires that are going to start, environmental issues or loss of agricultural land."
Mr Conroy has liability coverage for up to $20 million damage.
But the Meadow Creek Solar Farm is proposed as a $750 million build, meaning the family would stand no chance of paying for damages if a fire was to spread to the site.
"They're throwing this risk into our community," Mr Conroy said.
"(We're in) a high growth zone. Once they put a solar farm on there, they won't be able to control the weeds, rushes or phalaris.
"Once the fire takes off, it will burn, then you're left with a mess, a toxic mess in a catchment and heavy metals and toxic waste, plastics and lithium-ion batteries flowing into the King River system and then into the Ovens River system."
Mr Conroy, a fourth-generation farmer at Bobinawarrah who has four children with his wife Jess, said he has been approached by three solar developers looking to lease his land.
"We could walk away and never work again," he said.
"We could earn probably four times the amount of money from a solar farm than what we could by producing food.
"But we just don't think prime agricultural land should be allowed to be targeted by these renewal companies. We just think it should be blanket banned."
Mr Conroy met with Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy and Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees at the Glenrowan Solar Farm on Wednesday, April 3, to discuss the government's new fast-tracking law.
Mr McCurdy said consultation with communities like Dederang and Meadow Creek has been abysmal, and the new laws mean they effectively have no say at all.
"They can (now) just roll straight on through their planning process," he said.
"There's terrific positions all around Victoria for renewable projects, and there's communities that do want them, but not on prime agricultural land.
"(But), we're finding the government for Melbourne will make those decisions, and we won't have any say in it."
Victorian premier Jacinta Allan's office said, under the new laws, there were no changes to the public notice process and all members of the community will be able to make submissions.
"Of course Victorians will still be able to have their say and our planners will consider all submissions and unresolved issues will be referred to our advisory committee," a spokesperson told The Border Mail.
In response, Mr McCurdy said he didn't believe the advisory committee would understand the needs of regional communities.
"This is an advisory committee that's been put in place by the Premier and the Minister for Planning," he said.
"How much faith do you have that that consultative committee is going to understand the local community needs?
"Local government understand it, local communities understand it, but I don't have faith that a committee in Melbourne will make the right decisions for our communities in Glenrowan, Dederang, and Meadow Creek."
Under the changes imposed on April 1, the only way to challenge renewable energy projects is through the Supreme Court.
Mr McCurdy said "this could be unconstitutional".
"(Firstly), that's very expensive. Secondly, it's on a point of law," he said.
"You can't go to the Supreme Court and say, 'I want to object on these planning processes'. It's only about a point of law, and this makes it ridiculous.
"It really is fantasy to say that we can go and appeal in the Supreme Court because that's just not going to happen."
Cr Rees said he was disappointed to see local government continue to be pushed out of the planning process.
"(The council) handles 99 per cent of planning applications, which gives people the right to object. It then gives them the second right to take it to VCAT if they feel their objections are valid," he said.
"This right (to have a say in planning) has been taken away from (the council) a while ago now, and now the objection rights are being taken away from the people that are most at risk.
"It's now just going to be in the hands of government. It's not due process."
Cr Rees believes the changes mark a step toward the government getting rid of local councils all together.
"We can see with more and more planning situations, the government has done other research into matters involving planning, and we feel that they could take more and more of this responsibility off council," he said.
"I put it out there, within 10 to 15 years, there will be no council elected people from the community. It will be just run by government organisations.
"No councillors in the future. Mark my words on it. That's where we're heading."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.