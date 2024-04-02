'Silencing communities': Government's renewable fast-track sparks outcry

North East politicians have criticised new laws aimed at fast-tracking renewable projects, arguing the Victorian government "is ripping democracy out of planning".
As of April 1, third parties can no longer appeal planning decisions for renewable energy projects to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT).
The changes concentrate power in the hands of planning minister Sonya Kilkenny, removing the requirement for applications to go before a planning panel.
Appeals against approvals can now only be made to the Supreme Court on a point of law.
Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees said the changes effectively silence the voices of communities and local councils.
"(This) shows the public that the government will do whatever they want, wherever they want, and they don't care about the outcome, don't care about the people's voice," he said.
"They're the ones advocating to us that we need to be more engaging with our community. But, they're doing the complete opposite to what they're preaching."
Cr Rees said he was disappointed to see local governments being pushed out of planning processes.
"The government is ripping democracy out of planning and telling locals that they know what is best for our communities," he said.
"It also begs the question; what other planning controls are the government going to take away from local councils? When will it stop?
"My personal thoughts are they want to get rid of councils overall and run the state through an administration-type body."
The new laws come after a major energy study, released in February this year, highlighted regional communities' "lack of trust" in project developers.
Improved community consultation, better complaint handling through ombudsman roles and a rating system for developers were among nine recommendations of the review put forward by the Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner.
Indi MP Helen Haines, who helped establish the review, said the new laws fly in the face of what was recommended in the review.
"The state government is not listening to these concerns, and project developers are not consistently offering real benefits to regional communities expected to host these projects," she said.
"I am with my communities 100 per cent on this. Fast-tracking projects and silencing communities is terrible governance."
Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy said the new laws would "erode the rights of residents and local communities in the planning stage".
"Once again we have seen Labor decide to consolidate power and reduce transparency," he said.
"And once again, regional Victoria is the one experiencing the brunt of these changes."
Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie said communities like Dederang, who are currently fighting two BESS sites proposed in the Kiewa Valley, are being dictated to by people who are unaffected.
"Residents in the North East are not necessarily opposed to renewables, but have genuine safety and environmental concerns about these rushed projects, which is based on their extensive history living and working the land," she said.
"It's a case of Labor big-government operating without social license and squeezing out local voices on these big projects at every turn."
Victorian premier Jacinta Allan's office was contacted for comment.
