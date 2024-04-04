The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man arrested twice in 2 days after alleged 180kmh Riverina ute ride

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated April 4 2024 - 11:13am, first published 11:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man arrested twice in 2 days after alleged 180kmh Riverina ute ride
Man arrested twice in 2 days after alleged 180kmh Riverina ute ride

A man has been arrested twice in just over two days by Riverina police and charged with a string of offences after an alleged high-speed 180kmh ute ride with a machete.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.