The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

New rural crime investigator stationed in Albury as part of Murray River Police District appointments

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
August 22 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HELP ON THE WAY: Murray River Police District Commander, Superintendent Paul Smith, welcomes the region's new appointments with Albury MP Justin Clancy and NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb. Picture: MARK JESSER

Additional support to target rural crime is headed to the Border with the creation of a new position to be based in Albury.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.