Additional support to target rural crime is headed to the Border with the creation of a new position to be based in Albury.
A rural crime investigator will be stationed in the city as part of Murray River Police District to form a rural crime unit with two existing roles at Deniliquin.
Advertisement
Albury MP Justin Clancy welcomed the news and was well aware rural crime had been an issue within his electorate.
"Rural crime can be devastating to farming businesses and rural communities," Mr Clancy said.
"Rural crime investigators form a key component of a large regional police force such as we have here based in Albury and serving a wide area.
"It is most welcome to see their numbers grow and I appreciate this investment in staffing expertise coming from the NSW Police Minister."
NSW Deputy Premier and Police Minister Paul Toole said the positions delivered on the state government's $583 million commitment to community safety through the roll-out of 1500 extra police positions over four years.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Rural crime specialist investigators focus on a range of crime, whether it's theft of stock, grain or wool, rural arson and fraud, firearm offences, cruelty to animals or trespassing. These crimes affect farmers, their families and entire livelihoods, so it's critical we have the support and resources needed to ensure regional communities continue to thrive," Mr Toole said.
"These investigators have lived and worked on the land, and continue to play a critical role in building positive relationships between police and the farming community, as well as supporting victims of crime."
The news comes as NSW Police re-launched its stock check operation on Monday in a further bid to prevent rural crime.
It allows officers of all ranks to inspect vehicles carrying livestock to identify and target loads which may have been stolen.
"While rural crimes like stock theft may not dominate the headlines, they are a huge kick in the guts to our hard-working farmers and their families," Mr Toole added.
"That's why we're ensuring police have the right resources to proactively run these operations and protect regional communities."
The rural crime prevention team was created in 2017 and has grown to 63 specialised officers dedicated to investigating rural crime across 26 regional NSW locations.
The probationary constables were among 150 graduates to complete eight months of training and study at the Goulburn academy amid a recruiting push.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.