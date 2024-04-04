HOLBROOK: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Amy Platt

Claire Marriott has been really consistent the last few years in defence. She was our club best and fairest last year and will be keen to continue creating turnovers. Then there's Chloe Hamblin. She really found her feet last year and is heading into her second season at the club. In goals we have Maddie Black, who is really exciting coming up from juniors. As she gets used to the speed and intensity of A-grade, I think she'll settle in as the season goes.