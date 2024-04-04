HOLBROOK: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Amy Platt

Coach: Amy Platt
Last season: Fifth.
Gains: Amy Platt, Ness Taylor (returning), Maddie Black (juniors), Hettie Gay (new to area).
Losses: Jodie Ross-Smith, Britt Deegan (personal commitments).
Q&A with coach Amy Platt
How has your preseason been?
There's pros and cons to starting preseason early, but the pros have been that we've all got around each other to be fit right from the start and it has given us time to find some consistency. Hopefully it will mean we'll be ready to go right from the start of the season.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Claire Marriott has been really consistent the last few years in defence. She was our club best and fairest last year and will be keen to continue creating turnovers. Then there's Chloe Hamblin. She really found her feet last year and is heading into her second season at the club. In goals we have Maddie Black, who is really exciting coming up from juniors. As she gets used to the speed and intensity of A-grade, I think she'll settle in as the season goes.
What are your expectations for this season?
It's been the same for the last few years, to make finals, and last season we achieved that. We just don't want to go into games expecting what the opposition is going to do. I think there's been a bit of shuffling in the off-season, so we just want to treat every game as a new game.
Who do you expect to see amongst the top teams?
To have a guess, I think it will be fairly similar to last season. I think Jindera and Howlong will come out pretty hungry and it will be interesting to see what Osborne is like.
We say: The Brookers were among the top half of the competition last season and should remain in the hunt for a spot in finals, with their gains outweighing their losses. Platt enters her third term at the helm and will be a boost to the side on court as she returns from maternity leave.
Prediction: Fifth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.