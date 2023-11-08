The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Amy Platt to enter third term as Holbrook's A-grade netball coach

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
November 8 2023 - 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Holbrook's faith remains firmly placed in coach Amy Platt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.