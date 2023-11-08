Holbrook's faith remains firmly placed in coach Amy Platt.
The Brookers have reappointed Platt to the helm of the club's A-grade for a third consecutive term after helping the side to a finals berth this season.
"Amy has a lot of netball experience, so for us, it's very beneficial to keep her at the club," Holbrook netball president Kelly Boers said.
"The morale around the club with Amy as coach has been very positive."
After commencing her duties as a playing coach last year, Platt led from the sidelines this season due to pregnancy.
She welcomed her son, Oliver, in the lead up to the Hume League finals.
"She intends to try and be a playing coach again this coming season," Boers said.
The Brookers adopted a new strategy this year, which appeared to pay off as they saw their A, B and C-grade sides all qualifying for finals.
"The girls were doing extra days of training and we're looking at possibly incorporating that again next season, to have compulsory sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays," Boers said.
"The girls really stepped up and got into a bit more fitness and it definitely showed.
"Amy really wants to get the best out of everyone and the girls want to put in a bit more.
"The extra training definitely pays off and we're going to keep running with that next year.
"We're not winning a heap of grand finals, but we're getting there and slowly building."
The Brookers will look to commence their preseason netball training later this month, with Georgia Jones, the wife of senior football co-coach Josh Jones, to help lead the sessions.
"We'll combine for a bit of fitness with the boys too which is great," Boers said.
"Our netballers and footballers get along really well."
