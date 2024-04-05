Sussan Ley among a dazzling line-up for the Border's own singing competition

Member for Farrer Sussan Ley is among a dozen people throwing their hat into the ring to sing in public for a major fundraiser in Albury.
Ms Ley will join a radio presenter, real estate agents and a concreter and others in the third annual On Key 4 Kids singing competition, which raises money and awareness for Riverina charity Country Hope.
Twelve community contestants have been paired with vocal coaches to learn and perform a duet at a gala event at the SS&A Club in Albury on Saturday, October 12.
Real estate agent Andrea Lever joined the On Key 4 Kids fold this year after leading the fundraising for Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer in 2023.
Ms Lever raised a whopping $72,000 for Cancer Council NSW as part of her campaign.
"Having lost my mother and brother to cancer, I'm always happy to support the cancer charities," she said.
"Country Hope provides incredible support to families of children facing cancer and life-threatening illnesses.
"I love that the money raised will stay locally."
Ms Lever said while she loved singing, this competition was well outside of her comfort zone.
"Last year I had to learn how to dance; this year I have to learn how to sing!" Ms Lever said.
Border Show Business Academy co-founder and dance director Caitlin Clarke had also signed up for this year's competition.
A Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer committee member for seven years, Ms Clarke looked forward to extending herself.
The regular Carols by Candlelight performer said the format would test her out.
"Just because I can sing Rudolph (the Red-Nosed Reindeer) doesn't make me Madonna!" she quipped.
"I have gotten used to having Santa by my side!"
Albury-based buyers agent and international circuit tennis player Anjay Zazulak was excited to get on board for On Key 4 Kids.
He said he liked singing in the shower and the car.
"My vocal cords are better for singing than my two left feet would be for dancing," he said.
Other contestants included Matthew Griffith (2AY), Chantelle Hutchins (Stean Nicholls Real Estate), Johnny Rodriguez (concreter), Tom Last (Elders), Luke McClounan (Regent Cinemas Albury) and Celeste Walsh (Country Hope family) with two announcements pending.
Mentors will be Danny Phegan, Niki Strauss, Natalie Schrickker, Allison Walsh, Lauren Schmutter, Tracy Ross, Craig Quilliam, Lachlan McIntyre, Belinda Mead, Adam Crossman, Kathy Daly and Dave Daly.
Country Hope's North East and Border co-ordinator Kristy McMahon said the campaign was vital for the charity.
She said seriously ill Border children were often sent directly to Melbourne or Sydney for treatment, with limited care available locally.
"Overnight, families find themselves having to leave their jobs, pack up their homes and head to the city for weeks, months or even years while their child receives treatment," she said.
"Country Hope supports those families financially and emotionally through what is usually the toughest times of their lives."
For more information about the campaign, to sponsor or donate, visit: onkey4kids.countryhope.com.au
