The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Country Hope launches second annual On Key 4 Kids to raise money for sick children

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
July 21 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mother and daughter Belinda Mead and Hayley Collings will team up for On Key 4 Kids as will contestant Grace Cremer and mentor Allie Walsh. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Mother and daughter Belinda Mead and Hayley Collings will team up for On Key 4 Kids as will contestant Grace Cremer and mentor Allie Walsh. Picture by Tara Trewhella

A PRIEST, tradie, photographer, hairdresser and paramedic are among 12 Border residents getting out of their comfort zone to sing in front of a crowd for a good cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.