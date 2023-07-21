A PRIEST, tradie, photographer, hairdresser and paramedic are among 12 Border residents getting out of their comfort zone to sing in front of a crowd for a good cause.
The second annual On Key 4 Kids competition, which raises money for Country Hope, was launched in Albury on Friday morning.
Twelve community members have been paired with Border vocal coaches, to learn a duet to perform at a gala event at SS&A Albury on Saturday, October 14.
During the next three months the teams will raise money for the grassroots charity to support local families with children who have a life-threatening illness.
Working at Spotlight during her gap year, Grace Cremer said was excited to team up with vocal coach Allie Walsh.
She said she had been singing for about five years but only started lessons in 2020.
"I've done three musicals and I'm doing School of Rock this year," she said.
"I would have been nervous once but I'm looking forward to teaming up with Allie."
The lead singer of Dogs N Dynamite who does her own solo and duo gigs, Walsh was happy to join the mentors for the second year.
The campaign raised $130,000 in its inaugural year.
"We're going to smash that this year!" Walsh said.
Having moved to Albury 18 months ago, Belinda Mead and Hayley Collings were the only mother and daughter team in the line-up.
Country Hope's North East and Border co-ordinator Kristy McMahon said the charity had been helping seriously ill local children and their families for two decades.
She said often seriously ill Border children were sent directly to Melbourne or Sydney for treatment, with limited care available locally.
"Overnight, families find themselves having to leave their jobs, pack up their homes and head to the city for weeks, months or even years while their child receives treatment," she said.
"Country Hope supports those families financially and emotionally through what is usually the toughest times of their lives."
Ms McMahon said there was more need this year than ever.
She said already 12 families had been referred to them since March compared with on average 20 for the whole year.
"We cover North East Victoria, the Border region to Holbrook and as far as Deniliquin," Ms McMahon said.
"We always knew we were missing some families but often after a diagnosis families are sent straight to Melbourne or Sydney for up to a year and they aren't even aware of our service."
Ms McMahon said fundraisers like On Key 4 Kids had also raised the profile of Country Hope.
"We were blown away with how well it went last year," she said.
"After costs we raised $130,000; this year we're aiming to raise $150,000 but we'd be happy to blow that out of the water!
"We have some of the best performers in the region in our mentors.
"The contestants are people who really care about their community and want to make a difference with their passion and enthusiasm."
Contestants include Meg Hollins, Jo Hallows, Fenn Dawson, Grace Cremer, Narelle Robinson, Tegan Sutton, Grahame Dann, Tara Trewhella, Father Peter MacLeod Miller, Carmen Amos, Hayley Collings and Anthea Webster. Their mentors, respectively, will be Danny Phegan, Niki Strauss, Natalie Schrickker, Allie Walsh, Lauren Schmutter, Tracy Ross, Maleah Beckwith, Craig Quilliam, Lachlan McIntyre, James Oswald, Belinda Mead and Heidi Nicholson.
To donate to the campaign visit: onkey4kids.countryhope.com.au.
